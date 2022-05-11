Eddie Reynolds, a pupil at Stradbroke Primary School, ran three to four miles per day in February to raise money for St Luke's Hospice as part of St Luke's Home Run Challenge 2022 - and he has no plans to stop.

St Luke's Hospice has a special place in his heart as it is where his late grandma was treated for ovarian cancer before she passed away in 2014.

Although Eddie was only 14 months old at the time, his mother, Lisa, said his youngest son grew up visiting there for Christmas celebrations and developed a bond with the place.

Eddie Reynolds completed a 100-mile challenge last February to raise money for St Luke's Hospice.

It all started when he signed up for the St Luke's Home Run Challenge last year, where he was only supposed to be running 13 miles in one month.

He, however, ultimately ran an incredible 60 miles in memory of his grandma and raised a fantastic £650.

The mum-of-three said: “I'm very proud of him. It's not something that we forced him to do. He did it last year and he was determined to meet his target this year.

“My mum was in St Luke’s in 2014 and he didn’t know much then. He was just 14 months when she died but during Christmas, we always go there for celebration and this is something that he wants to do himself.”

Eddie raised a total of £1,250 for St Luke's Hospice this year.

She said during lockdown last year, he ran three miles everyday with her and her husband, Andy.

“Now he's already thinking of doing a marathon, not sure how he's going to do that as I don't think he's old enough for it so we're going to sit down and think of something more realistic.”

A total of £2,000 raised

Supported every step of the way by his dad has reached a final total of £1,250 this time around.

Eddie said that he was 'very proud' of himself for achieving the goals he had set for himself and that he has already thought of other challenges to raise money for St Luke's Hospice.

He said: "(I'm thinking) of a three peaks challenge or marathon, so more running to raise money.

"What motivates me to keep going is the thought of where the money is going and who it is going to help."

St Luke's Fundraising Account Manager Anna Gott described Eddie as 'truly inspiring' as the money he raised will make a difference.

She said: “To describe Eddie as a champion fundraiser really doesn’t do him justice.

“The enthusiasm he has shown over two years has boosted our fundraising efforts by almost £2,000, which is a truly inspiring figure and one that really will make a massive difference to the lives of all our patients and their families.

“Eddie really is the fundraiser of the future and as we celebrate our 50th anniversary we look forward to working with him again for many years to come.”