Sheffield schoolboy clocks up over 1,000 laps in Formula 4 test programme reaching speeds of 150mph

A Sheffield schoolboy could be the next big name in Formula racing after clocking up over 1,000 miles on the UK’s most famous race tracks.

Rowan Campbell-Pilling has been racking up circuits at Silverstone, Oulton Park, Donington and Snetterton in a Formula 4 single seater race car as part of Arden’s Young Racing Driver Academy programme. The 15-year-old has already put in 2,500 miles of high-speed testing at speeds of up to 150mph.

The training for motorsports is more intense than some might expect. Rowan’s love of motorsport sees him training four times a week to keep physically fit so he can handle the G-forces experienced in race cars at such high speeds. He also spends many hours in race car simulators similar to those used by Formula 1 drivers which assists in the understanding the characteristics of tracks including where to brake and change gear.

Rowan said: “Reaching over 1000 laps is a real milestone and although I will need to focus on my GCSE’s next year, we will continue to build on this great progress around my studies.

"The testing programme has been very successful this year, we have achieved all targets set by the team and engineers which has been fantastic. We have a few more tests at Oulton Park International and Donington GP Circuits in December and that will lead us perfectly into next year in preparation for racing in 2024”.

His efforts has brought the silverware home to Sheffield. Following on from his Junior National Title in the Daniel Ricciardo UK Series in 2021, the youngster is now homing in on another title in the Premier 2 stroke Iame Junior X30 karting category and has one more race in Cambridgeshire next month where he hopes to seal the Hunts Kart Club 2022 Championship. Racking up no less than six pole positions and 12 wins throughout this year Rowan has already been crowned the Anglian Trophy Champion 2022.

Arden’s team manager and chief engineer Jack Woodhouse said: “Rowan is an impressive youngster and has adapted so well from karting to race cars and his passion, focus and application is impeccable and the Yorkshire boy has a very bright future.”