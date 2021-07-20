Sheffield school receives accreditation for services during pandemic

Mayor of Stocksbridge award for Stocksbridge High School

The school on Shay House Lane was presented with the award by mayor of Stocksbridge and chairman of Stocksbridge Town Council Richard Crowther.

Mr Crowther praised the school for its passion and capability to meet the educational needs of its students during the pandemic.

He said: “Stocksbridge High School staff have provided an exceptional service to its students and their families, despite the obstacles, they have worked tirelessly to ensure that every student has continued to receive a high standard of education.”

“This includes their robust online teaching and support provision, as well as their successful reintroduction procedures which have worked to ensure every student and staff member has returned to site safely and has settled in quickly.”

A part of these reintroduction procedures was the offer of in-house rapid flow testing. Volunteer staff members received training to test and were available on site each day to ensure every staff and student was safe to be onsite and not at risk of spreading Covid-19.

Headteacher Andy Ireland said: “The rapid flow testing is just one example of how the community has stepped up and gone above and beyond to ensure we can continue to teach.

“Our staff, students and families have shown great resilience over the past year, I send my heartfelt thanks to every one of them. This award is for us all. It is a testament to the hard work, strong partnerships and resilience that have got us through this year.”

Stocksbridge High School was also responsible for ensuring the continued health and welfare of their students during the school closure.