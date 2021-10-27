These dates affect community and voluntary controlled primary, secondary and special schools. Independent school holiday dates may vary.

Individual schools are able to set their own timetables for training and INSET days each year, so it is recommended that you check your child’s school website for further information.

When does the October half term end and when do kids break up for the Christmas holiday?

Sheffield school holiday dates are available on Sheffield Council's website, and include dates for the academic year running from 2021 to 2022.

The October half term runs from October 25 to October 29. This means students will return to school on Monday, November 1, unless their school has an INSET day.

The school Christmas holiday runs from December 20 to December 31. Students will return after the weekend on January 4, unless their school has an INSET day.

When are Sheffield school holidays in 2022?

The holiday dates for 2022 include the February half term, which runs from February 14 to 18. That means students will return on February 19, unless their school has an INSET day.

Then, the Easter break runs from April 4 to 18. Students will return on April 19, unless their school has an INSET day.

The Early May Bank Holiday falls on 2 May, and also the Sping Bank Holiday will run from May 30 until June 3, to account for the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday.

The summer holiday runs from July 25 until August 31 in 2022.

The school calendar for the 2021/22 academic year can be downloaded from Sheffield Council’s website. https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/schools-childcare/school-information-term-dates

What are INSET days?

Teachers in state schools are required to undertake five INSET days in addition to the 190 teaching days children are required to be in school.

They stand for ‘In-service Education and Training’ days and involve staff receiving continuous professional development training, and undertaking planning and other duties while kids are not required to attend school.

There are 5 INSET days per academic year. They were introduced in 1988 by then education secretary Ken Baker and originally termed ‘Baker days’.

Taking children out of school for holidays

You have to get permission from the head teacher if you want to take your child out of school during term time.

You can only do this if you make an application to the head teacher in advance (as a parent the child normally lives with) and there must be exceptional circumstances – ultimately, the decision is at the discretion of the head teacher.

You can be fined for taking your child on holiday during term time without the school’s permission. Each parent can be given a fine of £60, which rises to £120 if you do not pay within 21 days. If you do not pay the fine after 28 days, you may be prosecuted for your child’s absence from school. You could get a fine of up to £2,500, a community order or a jail sentence up to 3 months.