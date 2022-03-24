Sheffield S6 Foodbank said it is supporting around 1,200 people every week across their 11 foodbank sites around the city, up from 150 people a week from four locations just two years ago – a huge increase fuelled by the pandemic and the skyrocketing cost of living.

The charity has now partnered with Sheffield-based estate agents Blenheim Park Estates and Bleinheim Park Developments to help ensure everybody in the city has enough food to eat.

The estate agents and developers will be supporting the work of Sheffield S6 Foodbank in tackling food poverty by fundraising, hosting food donation drives and promoting the food bank to their clients as well as making a monthly cash donation to the charity.

S6 Foodbank in Hillsborough Manager Chris Hardy

Chris Hardy, S6 foodbank manager, said: “The past two years have been relentless, but Sheffield people have continued to support others in need, donating food and cash to people they will likely never meet, from across the whole city and that is incredible.

"Having the generous support of Blenheim Park Estates and Blenheim Park Developments this year will help us to raise awareness of what is a city-wide issue, hopefully bringing in donations of food and much-needed cash to enable us to support the growing numbers of people in need.

“Their commitment to the city and all its communities has been brilliant to see, and we look forward to working with them.”

Paul Blackburn, Blenheim Park Estates and Blenheim Park Developments managing director, said: “It has been a pleasure meeting Chris and the team who work tirelessly in the pursuit of helping Sheffield people.

"Having spent time with Chris, I felt compelled to help their cause, in a city we are so proud of and one where we have built our various businesses.

"Giving something back is so important and the S6 Foodbank is the cause which we wanted to support and add to our charitable work across the city.

"The whole of the Blenheim Park Estates and Blenheim Park Developments teams are looking forward to working with our clients to help raise money and support Sheffield people in need. It is truly a wonderful cause - Help Us Help Sheffield.”

Measures ‘do nothing’ for people with low income

The food bank also commented on Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement, in which he explained his mini-Budget to assist people with their finances as inflation reaches a 30-year high.

This includes a 5p fuel duty cut and a rise in the National Insurance threshold by £3,000 - but the foodbank said the measures 'do nothing' to support low-income families such as those accessing their service.

Alison Wise, the foodbank communications manager said: "A cut in fuel duty achieves nothing when you don't own a car.

"At S6 Foodbank we are genuinely concerned about how the rising cost of living will affect our guests, and how many more families will be forced to rely on food banks to ensure they can feed themselves.