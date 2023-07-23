Although there are many places you can find cats or kittens for sale, the RSPCA is just one of many charities that rescues thousands of cats every year. Every one of these cats deserve a second chance at a happy life and a happy home, and you're bound to feel good for being a part of one of these cats' lives.

The RSPCA Sheffield branch is currently caring for eight cats and two kittens that are all ready to be welcomed into a home.

Most people will know that cats are generally much more independent than dogs, but they all have their own personalities and quirks. Some prefer to live life on their own terms, rule the house, and sometimes even try to trip you up or nip your ankles as you walk past. Others will be like your little shadow, demanding attention and a lap to snooze on. There is guaranteed to be a cat out there for everyone.

When you rescue a cat or kitten from the RSPCA, it will be microchipped, vaccinated and neutered where possible. You will also be given lots of ongoing advice and support to help your new feline friend settle into your home.

If you're interested in adopting one of these purr-fect cats, please fill out an application form from the RSPCA's website, and email it to: [email protected] If you're a match, the team will then organise you to visit the kitty at the shelter before a home visit.

Say hello to Gadget!

Say hello to Gadget! Gadget arrived at the RSPCA from their vets. He was very stressed at his former home and was being bullied by another cat. This meant he was holding himself and ended up having a bladder blockage. This sweetie is now ready for a new home where he can relax and be shown love and fun. He loves to spend time with his carers and explore his surroundings. He will need to be in a pet- and child-free home to help reduce his anxiety.

Sweet little Hilda and Joshua Hilda and Joshua are the final kittens out of a litter looking for new homes. They have been living with a foster family and have enjoyed living in a home. Hilda and Joshua can go separately or as a pair. They are very adventurous and extremely playful, and would love a home with lots of attention and cuddles. Due to their age, they could live with other cats, dogs and children.

Meet besties Tilly and Pixie Tilly and Pixie are looking for a loving home after their previous owner sadly passed away. Both cats are very sweet and snuggly once they know you. They will need a patient and understanding family and they could live with older cat-savvy children following careful introductions. They are quite shy initially, and Tilly looks to Pixie for confidence and reassurance, and they enjoy playing and snoozing together, so a home together is a must.

