Sheffield RSPCA: Meet the 10 cheeky cats ready to be adopted, including curious kittens who love to play
These adorable kitty cats are looking for homes in Sheffield.
Although there are many places you can find cats or kittens for sale, the RSPCA is just one of many charities that rescues thousands of cats every year. Every one of these cats deserve a second chance at a happy life and a happy home, and you're bound to feel good for being a part of one of these cats' lives.
The RSPCA Sheffield branch is currently caring for eight cats and two kittens that are all ready to be welcomed into a home.
Most people will know that cats are generally much more independent than dogs, but they all have their own personalities and quirks. Some prefer to live life on their own terms, rule the house, and sometimes even try to trip you up or nip your ankles as you walk past. Others will be like your little shadow, demanding attention and a lap to snooze on. There is guaranteed to be a cat out there for everyone.
When you rescue a cat or kitten from the RSPCA, it will be microchipped, vaccinated and neutered where possible. You will also be given lots of ongoing advice and support to help your new feline friend settle into your home.
If you're interested in adopting one of these purr-fect cats, please fill out an application form from the RSPCA's website, and email it to: [email protected] If you're a match, the team will then organise you to visit the kitty at the shelter before a home visit.
In the meantime, check out the pretty kitties below...