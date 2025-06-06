Some residents in Worrall are concerned that if nothing is done about an S-bend on a village road they will continue to see crashes.

Haggstones Road in Worrall is the main road leading into Oughtibridge and is home to an S-bend, where residents say there are regular crashes.

Since a car overturned there on Wednesday, May 21, residents have spoken out and said they are becoming concerned that if nothing is done the collisions will continue.

Residents in Worrall say they are concerned about an S-bend in their village and wouldlike the give-way priority changed

“Some people drive like the ‘clappers’ through that bend and you can’t see what’s coming at the other end until your halfway across. In the past year I have seen cars using the pavement for more room and two cars have ended up in the adjacent field,” said one resident.

“I have contacted the council about the speed some of these cars are driving at and they claim they can’t do anything about it.”

He is suggesting the introduction of a 20mph speed limit, speed cameras or swapping the give way road markings to the opposite end to where they are now.

“When you approach from the other end you can see what’s coming, as opposed to the other side where your view is blocked,” the resident explained.

But Sheffield Council said the ‘priority’ arrangement on the road been in place for 17 years and changing it now might cause confusion and increase the risk of collisions.

Priority is given to slower moving vehicles travelling uphill; giving priority to downhill traffic risks drivers approaching the narrowing road section at higher speeds, the council suggested.

The council has, in recent years, suffered major reductions in Central Government funding, which has impacted its Transport, Traffic and Parking Services budget.

It means the council has to assess and prioritise locations for road safety measures according to certain criteria, including collisions in which peopel were injured.

In the last six years, there have been no reported injury collisions at this location, according to the council.