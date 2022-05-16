Sheffield road closures: five for South Yorkshire drivers this week

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A61, from 8pm April 4 to 6am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 35, slip road and lane closures for carriageway improvements works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

There are several roads closures in the region this week

• A61, from 8pm April 19 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 36 to junction 35a, slip road and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

• A631, from 5am April 25 to 5pm July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A631 northbound, Tinsley viaduct, Lane closures for cadent gas works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A628, from 7am May 16 to 3.30pm May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A628 eastbound and westbound, Dunford to Flouch, traffic lights for technology works.

• A631, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 roundabout, junction 34, Lane closures for technology works.