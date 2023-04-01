News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield revealed as 'abandoned car capital' of the country

Sheffield is the ‘abandoned car capital’ of the UK according to data revealed under the Freedom of Information Act.

By Natasha Judge
Published 1st Apr 2023, 06:12 BST

Requests submitted by Scrap Car Comparison showed that Sheffield Council received the highest number of abandoned car reports in 2022, compared to anywhere else in the country.

But looking over a three year period – from January 2020 to December 2022 – the city was the fourth worst place for the issue. There were a total of 4,669 reports of abandoned cars during that period.

Sheffield City Council found that of the 2022 figures, only 110 of the reported cars were actually deemed to have been abandoned and were then destroyed.

Hundreds of reports of abandoned cars are made to Sheffield City Council each year
Operations manager at Scrap Car Comparison, David Kottaun, stated that “it is never a good idea” to leave cars behind - no matter what state the vehicle may be in.

He said: “Abandoned cars don’t just create a problem by blocking part of a road, a path, parking space or by simply being a bit of an eyesore - they also pose a very serious risk to the environment.

“Cars can leak hazardous fluids which could contaminate soil and water supplies, while also releasing harmful toxins and chemicals into the air.”

With the cost of living and car maintenance increasing, car abandonment is becoming a more common occurrence.

People are urged to notify the DVLA if their car is off the road by gaining a Statutory Off-Road Notification (SORN).

However, it is still advised that people report abandoned cars to their local council if they think there are suspicious circumstances. Further information on this can be found on the council’s website.

