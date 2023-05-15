News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Unique picture newly unearthed shows Nonna’s was always dressed for success

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 15th May 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:13 BST

A new photo has emerged of one of the city’s most beloved Italian restaurants on the day it first opened its doors – Wednesday, June 26th, 1996.

Ecclesall Road’s Nonna’s has long been renowned for attracting the region’s jet-setters, and this photo - which the owner didn’t even know existed - proves they were aiming for the fast lane from day one.

Maurizio Mori, proprietor of Nonna’s, and his former business partner and longtime friend Gian Bohen, are pictured in elegant white suits leaning against a gleaming Italian Ferrari.

Maurizio Mori (foreground, sitting on car) and Gian Bohen (behind the car) celebrate the launch of Nonnas in this rare photo.Maurizio Mori (foreground, sitting on car) and Gian Bohen (behind the car) celebrate the launch of Nonnas in this rare photo.
Though the fashions might have changed, Nonna’s has continued to be popular, even attracting Hollywood A-lister Sylvester Stallone on one occasion.

Nonna’s started way back in 1996 as an Italian deli and espresso bar. Subsequent decades have seen it expand with a restaurant, bar, outside terraza, and more. Though the business has expanded, Nonna’s has never lost sight of its core values, always aiming to offer a high-quality Italian experience on Ecclesall Road.

Maurizio Mori said, “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the photo. I didn’t even know it existed! It had been taken by renowned Sheffield photographer Pete Hill, who let us have a copy for the restaurant. It’s interesting to see our values have never changed - we’ve always aimed to offer a high-quality Italian experience on Ecclesall Road.”

Nonna’s bookings can be made on 0114 268 6166. Nonna’s is located at 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield S11 8PR. For more information, visit www.nonnas.co.uk.

*Content supplied by Neil Anderson.

