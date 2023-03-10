Sheffield retro: Memories of Byron Wood School including classrooms and the fire of 2007
Just three years ago, a Sheffield school that had taught thousands of children across 90 years shut its gates for good.
Byron Wood School closed for good in July 2020 in a ceremony including Blades striker Billy Sharp and Wednesday legend Jonny Fantham, along with many former pupils.
Formerly known as Burngreave Secondary Modern until a name change in 1991, the school grounds opened in December 1930 and taught countless Sheffield children.
We’ve delved into the Sheffield Star’s archives to bring you these retro images of Byron Wood from over the years, including classroom pics, event days, and the time in 2007 when a huge fire tore through the grounds.