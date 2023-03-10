News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Memories of Byron Wood School including classrooms and the fire of 2007

Just three years ago, a Sheffield school that had taught thousands of children across 90 years shut its gates for good.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
2 minutes ago

Byron Wood School closed for good in July 2020 in a ceremony including Blades striker Billy Sharp and Wednesday legend Jonny Fantham, along with many former pupils.

Formerly known as Burngreave Secondary Modern until a name change in 1991, the school grounds opened in December 1930 and taught countless Sheffield children.

We’ve delved into the Sheffield Star’s archives to bring you these retro images of Byron Wood from over the years, including classroom pics, event days, and the time in 2007 when a huge fire tore through the grounds.

Pupils at Byron Wood School return to class in February 2008, one year after a devastating fire in March 2007.

1. Pupils return to Byron Wood School after a fire

Photo: Dean Atkins

Byron Wood School, pictured here in June 2006. The school, once known as Burngreave Secondary Modern, closed its gates in July 2020 after 90 years of educating.

2. Byron Wood School front gates, 2006

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A big school photo of Byron Wood School in May 2020, just two months before it closed. It's not clear from our archive if this is a full school photo, but it must have been a touching moment for many.

3. Full school photo, May 2020

Photo: Errol Edwards

Foundation Class F2NK with Class Teacher Miss Kempton and Teaching Assistant Mrs Brookes in December 2011.

4. Reception class F2NK, Dec 2011

Photo: Steve Ellis

