Josephine's, Stephanie's and Scamps - are any of these names still familiar to you?

Many of the city's nightclubs, live music and late-night venues have closed their doors, but our gallery below brings the era back to life.

Do you remember any of the clubs, shown in the gallery below, from the 70s, 80s and 90s?

4 . Sheffield's lost nightclubs How many of these lost nightspots can you recall? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales