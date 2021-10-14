Sheffield residents voice mixed feelings about possibility of Christmas shortages

Industry experts are warning that the HGV driver crisis, which has hit fuel supplies at petrol stations, coupled with global supply chain disruption due to the pandemic, is likely to affect Christmas this year.

The UK could face a national shortage of turkeys in the lead-up to Christmas brought on by a lack of labour following Brexit.

Consumers have also been warned of a potential shortage of Christmas trees and higher prices as supply chain difficulties spread.

Turkeys, trees and toys could all be in limited stock this Christmas. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Around one-tenth of the real Christmas trees sold in the UK are imported, but post-Brexit regulations and a stretched labour market could result in shortages.

Toys could also be in short supply this year as retailers report shipping delays from manufacturers in Asia.

Deliveries of toys, like many other household goods, including clothing and furnishings, have been affected by disruption to international shipping and stoppages at factories caused by the pandemic.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Rishi Sunak said millions of families are facing a “challenging” winter and that current supply issues could continue for months.

He said: “These shortages are very real. We're seeing real disruptions in supply chains in different sectors, not just here but around the world.

“We are determined to do what we can to try to mitigate as much of this as we can.”

We have spoken to Sheffield residents to find out what they think of the possible shortages over the Christmas period.

One man said: “I don’t really think it will impact me. I’m a vegetarian, so will not be buying a turkey or any other meat that might be in short supply.

Sheffield resident Susan Eastwood said: “I’m quite worried about it.

"I did a Christmas lunch for a cricket club a few years ago for about 50 or 60 people, and I’ve been asked to do it again this year. I’m a bit concerned that I might not be able to get everything I need for that.