Sheffield residents urged to 'close windows and doors' due to large industrial site fire
Members of the public who live close to an industrial building that is on fire are being advised to close their windows and doors.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 08:10 am
Five fire engines and the specialist aerial ladder platform were dispatched to the blaze at a manufacturing firm in Coleford Road, Darnall, yesterday evening.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield company director who raised £1m for good causes shot himself, inquest hears
They were still at the scene of the blaze inside a 50x50 metre building a few hours later and the fire service issued a health and safety precaution to the public.
They tweeted: “Various jets are in use and if you live in the area, and can smell smoke, please close your doors and windows.”
A firefighter who attended said the cause is under investigation.