Sheffield residents “terrified” over drugs, sex and loud music outside their homes

Four residents have complained to housing provider Guinness Partnership over repeated acts of anti-social behaviour in the car park outside their homes in Barnes Court, behind Sheffield railway station, which thay claim have made them feel unsafe.

They claim that over recent weeks, a large group of teenagers have been using the car park at night to inhale nitrous oxide before driving away.

The residents also claim to have seen drug deals taking place and teens having sex on car bonnets. They also say loud music from parked cars is regularly heard into the early hours.

One resident said: “Imagine if one of my loved ones is driving on that road while they’re driving, it could be a potential danger to any road user.”

Another said they saw a man injecting himself with drugs in the shared laundry room two months ago. Since that incident, the residents now ensure the room is locked but they still say they feel unsafe.

“I now do not go to the laundry alone,” said one resident. “I send my son or I get someone to come with me because I am terrified.”

They said most of the people who live in the property are single mothers with young children who fear for their safety when returning home after dark.

One resident said they run from their car to their home even when no one is around because they are so frightened.

“It makes me so scared when I park my car in the dark,” they said.

They claim that despite repeated complaints to Guinness Partnership the anti-social behaviour has not yet been dealt with.

One resident has contacted the police and been told that CCTV footage will be needed before action can be taken.

Guinness Partnership has now been asked to install said a system.

One resident said: “It’s very stressful. It’s sad, you can’t invite your friends because God knows what will happen.”

A spokesperson for Guinness Partnership said: “Those carrying out the criminal activity are not Guinness residents. We have been working with the police, who have increased their patrols, and will continue to work with them to try and improve the situation.

