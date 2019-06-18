Sheffield residents support call for inquiry into 'Battle of Orgreave'

Around 500 supporters from the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign (OTJC) marched through the site of the former coking plant on Saturday afternoon to mark the anniversary of the clashes.

March to mark the 35th anniversary of the Battle of Orgreave during the miners strike

Campaigners have been calling for an inquiry into the police tactics on that day, claiming that striking miners were assaulted and falsely arrested.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to express their support for the campaign.

Jim Jambo called for an inquiry to take place “now” and added: “It is never too late.Up the miners.”

Graham Ashworth added: “Total respect for miners and their families, should never ever forget their contribution to this country, working in the hardest most dangerous conditions imaginable, they won two world wars and kept the home fires burning.”

Antony Adshead posted: “Sure, we can't turn the clock back but so many people need educating about why we are where we are.”

Victoria Cooper-Miguel made the point that the closing of the pits “ripped families and communities apart.”

In 2016, the then Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, said there would be no independent inquiry or review into Orgreave, which saw some of the most violent confrontations of the miners’ strike.

And in March the government rejected an offer to set up an independent panel to review documents relating to the incident.

The Home Office said its decision was made in light of changes to policing over the last 30 years.

But Kate Flannery, OTJC secretary, said the group will never stop fighting for answers.

She added: “Some of the miners at Orgreave are elderly, and they want answers in their lifetime.”

Kevin Horne, OTJC activist and miner who was arrested at Orgreave, said: “Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, should have the decency to acknowledge previous Home Secretary Amber Rudd's miscalculation and now commission an inquiry into police brutality at Orgreave.

“The truth will eventually come out and trying to conceal the facts clearly highlights that only a government with something to hide would prevent an inquiry.”

Thousands of pickets and police officers clashed at Orgreave in some of the most violent confrontations in the year-long miners' strike.