Sheffield residents left without water since 5am on Christmas Day due to burst pipe

Some S2 residents have been left without water since 5am on Christmas Day due to a burst pipe in the area.

A resident of Manor Lane said she received a text message from Yorkshire Water informing her that various neighbourhoods in S2 may face water shortages or low water pressure as a result of the incident.

The resident stated that the water cut inconvenienced her because the toilets were unable to flush and they had a full home.

She said: "We also have no water to drink or boil. We won't start cooking until later. It has been cut off since around 5am. Still off now.

"Bit tricky on Christmas Day. Can't go and buy water easily. They are not delivering any bottles in lieu either."

Some residents have also contacted Yorkshire Water via Twitter, with the water company stating that they would look into the matter further.

Yorkshire Water said the burst pipe is located at the junction of Blacker Road and Edgerton Road.

They then assured the residents that the water supply would be restored ‘as soon as possible’.

It tweeted: “We are aware of a burst in the area that is causing a loss of supply this morning.

"Our team will be attending to site shortly. Apologies for the inconvenience this morning. Updates to follow."

In a separate tweet, it said: “You may be experiencing a loss of supply this morning due to a burst. Apologies for the inconvenience.

"Our technicians are en route to the site. We aim to restore your water supply as soon as possible. Updates to follow.”