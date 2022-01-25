The Saint Thomas church located on Newman Road needs substantial building work or it could face being knocked down.

Wincobank resident Allison Liversidge has set up an online Go Fund Me page to help save the church, what is seen as a core part of the community in the city suburb.

Miss Liversidge said: “Everyone from this area will have been in the church at least once in their life, this helps open the doors and let peoples use it for any reason. It’s an been an integral part of peoples lives, I can’t imagine Wincobank without it, if it was closed it would affect a lot of people.”

Reverend Phil Warman, 57, has been a vicar at St Thomas Church, Wincobank, for 13 years. He is supporting a fundraising appeal to pay for repairs

The church was built in 1876 and is a Grade 2 listed building in the centre of Wincobank located near Ingle’s boxing gym.

The main damage to the church is the internal plastering work, which needs to be repaired as soon as possible.

Reverend Phil Warman, 57, has been a vicar at the church for 13 years and says he would be ‘devastated’ if it closed.

Rev Warman said: “Some of the memories that have come out of this church need to be cherished, it’s been a joy to be around and its vital to keep it going.

Wincobank residents are trying to raise £60,000 to pay for repairs to St Thomas Church, which is said to be the 'heart of the community'

“I had both my sons baptised in this church, the people of the community are amazing, and they deserve this church

to be kept open.”

The £60,000 needed is to pay for scaffolding, repairs to the roof, below ground drainage, masonry work, and re-pointing repairs, as well as plastering, redecoration and architect costs.

Acting church Warden for St Thomas’, Pam Jones, said: “As part of the community, if we were to lose the church then I feel as if we’ve failed, we need to keep this open for everyone.”

They have £9,542.03 so far in the St Thomas repair fund.

Mrs Jones said: “It means a lot to the community, there’s funerals and baptisms but there’s a feel in this church that just everyone’s welcome.”

Former treasurer of the church, Helana Day, 55, said: “It’s not just about people’s money, we don’t want people to think we are after their money. We want people to feel like they are all involved and, as we as a church who bring so many people together.”

Rev Warman said: “We got the builders lined up, we know exactly what needs doing, we just need the money to do it and need people’s help along the way.”

The fundraising page says: “Our local church is in need of £60,000 to repair it and restore it. This is a church in the heart of our community and therefore we are trying to raise money to help the church so it does not need to close if anyone can donate any amount we would be so very great full for your support.”