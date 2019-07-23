Sheffield residents describe shocking moment caravan hit lady doing her garden
Shocked residents have described the dramatic moment a caravan came loose from a car and hit an elderly lady leaving her fighting for life.
The 69-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the freak accident in Carson Mount, Base Green, at 2.20pm on Monday.
Residents said she was doing some gardening at the time when a caravan became loose from a white Toyota Avensis, rolled down the street and hit her.
One woman, who did not want to be named, said: “The car got so far up the street and I saw that the caravan had become disconnected and was rolling backwards down the road.
“I did not see the collision but I saw loads of people coming out to help the lady moments later.
“Then the police and ambulance crews came.”
She added that she was shocked to see such a freak incident happen on her quiet, residential street.
She said: “It was a nasty accident. I only know the lady to say hello to. I just hope she is okay.”
Another neighbour told how the woman was “cutting her grass verge when the caravan became uncoupled from the car.”
He added: “It then rolled down and hit (her) causing her to fall.”
Witnesses said a couple who were in the car towing the caravan immediately got out to help at the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital, where she remained last night.
South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation.
In a statement, the force said: “Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 425 of July 22.”