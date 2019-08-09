Sheffield residents at risk of 'mobile signal blackouts'

That is according to the Which? consumer group, which found that eight in 10 areas do not have consistent 4G mobile coverage from all four of the UK's operators - EE, O2, Three and Vodafone.

Based on parliamentary constituencies, it said 524 out of 650 are affected.

Stock: Enjoying the sun looking over Sheffield City Centre. Picture: Chris Etchells

Rural Scotland and Wales still suffer from Britain's lowest levels of mobile coverage, while parts of Sheffield, Essex, Brighton, Cardiff, Milton Keynes and Leeds were identified as being short of comprehensive 4G from the main providers, according to analysis of Ofcom's Connected Nations data.

The Government has committed to increasing geographic mobile coverage to 95 per cent of the UK by 2022.

Mark Hawthorne, chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, said that the Government needs to hold operators to account in any deals they strike to "ensure that our communities and businesses receive the world class connectivity they deserve."

He added: “To prosper in the digital age, residents and businesses need access to fast and reliable digital connectivity at home, at work and while on the move.

"High quality and consistent mobile coverage is a vital part of this, and can only be achieved if our communities are served by all four major mobile operators not just one or two."

Reacting to the findings, Mobile UK, the trade association representing the UK's mobile network companies, said the industry already invests £2 billion a year to enhance and improve networks.

It said: "Mobile operators support the Government's ambition to achieve 95% 4G coverage across the UK but to achieve this, a new partnership model is required.

"The industry has come together to propose a Shared Rural Network, which will significantly reduce partial not-spots and extend coverage, and we call on the Government to work with us to help achieve these goals."

A spokesman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, said: “We've made major changes to regulation and planning laws, making it cheaper and easier for industry to roll out or share masts.