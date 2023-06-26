An urgent appeal has been made for foster homes to take in rescue dogs in desperate need of love.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, which has rescue kennels in Rotherham, recently took in two Staffies – JJ and Kiki – after learning that they had been locked away in a small room in a top floor flat for the past four months, with no exercise and limited access to food and water.

They were covered in faeces when they were rescued after Kiki had almost fallen out of a window just days before.

Already bursting at the seams, HYP said they stepped in to help the adorable pooches after learning of their plight.

It means they are desperate for foster homes for the dogs, and others, before they find their forever homes.

HYP said: “Well, we didn’t have any room at all, but we literally couldn’t say ‘no’ to these two.

“JJ and KiKi had been shut in a small room left in their own excrement in a top floor flat for the past four months … never let out and with minimal access to water/food you can imagine the mess, and smell, they were in. Kiki had almost fallen out of the window of their room last week, which doesn’t even bear thinking about

“Many other rescues had been tried but nobody could help, so off we went to pick them up and in true Staffy style, they smothered us with kisses when we met them.”

“They were so happy to be out and have had a good run around and plenty of cuddles, fresh water, clean comfy beds and a belly full of food,” the charity added.

HYP continued: “Saving JJ and Kiki was essential, but it now means that we have dogs booked to come in, but have no kennels for them. Foster/ forever homes are so desperately needed to save lives.Just this afternoon on our way back with JJ and Kiki, we were contacted about a dog in the vets due to be put to sleep through no fault of his own, but until we can get just one dog into a foster home, we cannot help him.