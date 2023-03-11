Could you give one of these gorgeous dogs the life they deserve?

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, an animal charity based in Rotherham, has a number of dogs in their shelter or in foster searching for somewhere they can call home for the rest of their lives.

Many of the dogs have been taken in by the charity from dog pounds, and they often have their own unique quirks and needs - but the rewards of adopting one of these loyal and faithful dogs cannot be forgotten. Some of these dogs will be best suited to an active and busy lifestyle, while others would prefer the quiet life in a more rural setting.

If you believe you could be a good match for any of the dogs below, visit the shelter’s website and fill out a Pre-Adoption Questionnaire where the shelter can then arrange a meet-and-greet.

For many of these dogs, living in the kennels can be a stressful environment, especially if they are recovering from trauma in their past. The charity is always searching for fosters who can look after a fluffy four-legged friend and help them find the confidence they need to enjoy life again before they find their perfect home.

To find out more about any of the dogs, including how to adopt them or foster them, please visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/

Chloe, a chihuahua Teeny Chloe may only weigh 3 kilograms, but what she lacks in size, she makes up for in character. She is described as being full of personality, bright as a button, and loves to play with toys. The six-year-old is currently in foster and lives with other calm dogs and a cat. She does chase felines at first, but quickly gets used to them. Chloe needs some training on walks as she is very reactive with other dogs. Fortunately she is very smart and trainable and her new owner should help her enjoy her walks to the full.

Franklin, a Cane Corso Franklin is a lovely one year old goofy puppy who is desperate to find a breed-experienced, confident home after being at the shelter for a year. His main issues lie with his lead walks. He cannot cope with walks in busy areas and needs a home in the countryside so he can be safely managed on walks. He is fully housetrained and can be left for a few hours with no issues. He loves to run and play with other larger breed dogs. He will need a child-free home and will need careful introductions to visitors.

Bodhi, a crossbreed Bodhi is aged around nine years old. He has been at the shelter almost two years after arriving in a terrible way. He was petrified and untrusting and it took time to build up his trust. He has since transformed into a loving playful boy, full of kisses and cuddles. He does not trust strangers and will need very slow introductions. He is a cheeky, loyal boy who is very vocal and intelligent. He can be left alone up to six hours at a time and loves to snuggle. He will need a rural home where he can do lots of sniffing on quiet walks.