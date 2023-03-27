4 . Mr Banks, a small Bully cross

Mr Banks arrived under very troubled circumstances with freshly cropped and sore ears, and incredibly underweight. It was neglect to the point that staff at shelter were "lost for words". He is described as a sweet young dog, estimated to be aged around 18 months, and has lots of potential. he loves people despite his poor experiences with them in his past life. The shelter is looking for a home with children aged 14+, with owners who will teach him all things dog, such as how to walk on a lead and how to mix with other dogs. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary