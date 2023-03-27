Spring is officially here, and now is the perfect time for dog lovers in Sheffield to adopt a new best friend to welcome in the brighter days.
Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, a charity based in North Anston, currently has 17 dogs of all ages and sizes that are ready to start a new life in a caring home. Some pets have spent many months at the shelter or between foster homes while waiting for a new owner to scoop them up.
Now that clocks have rolled forwards, and the days are getting longer and brighter, it’s the perfect time to adopt a new pal and to start planning your scenic spring and summer walks with your new best friend.
There is a dog to suit every household – whether you’re a family already with another doting dog, or a household of one, you’re bound to be able to change a life and they’re sure to change yours as you work on showing them what love truly is.
All visits to Thornberry are by appointment only to reduce any stress on the animals in their day-to-day life. If you’re interested in one of the dogs below, simply visit their website and fill out an animal enquiry form to the shelter can ensure you’re the perfect match for each other.
1. Just look at their faces
There are more than a dozen dogs currently waiting for their forever home at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Oslo, a Lhasa Apso
Oslo is a sweetheart who arrived to Thornberry in a terrible state. His coat was extremely matted to the point he could not see well and his body was left sore. The five-year-old is now feeling better in himself but has lived a sheltered life in recent months and would benefit from an experienced quiet household to help rebuild his confidence. He is best to live with adults and no other pets. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Tyson, a terrier
Little eight-year-old Tyson has arrived at the shelter as his owner recently passed away. He is described as an affectionate little chap despite being confused about where his owners have gone. He has lived quite a sheltered life and is reactive to dogs as a result. He’ll need lots of TLC, some quieter walks and gradual exposure to dogs going forward. Tyson has a lovely nature and will make a great new addition. He has not been around children, but the shelter would home him in a household with children aged 14 plus. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Mr Banks, a small Bully cross
Mr Banks arrived under very troubled circumstances with freshly cropped and sore ears, and incredibly underweight. It was neglect to the point that staff at shelter were "lost for words". He is described as a sweet young dog, estimated to be aged around 18 months, and has lots of potential. he loves people despite his poor experiences with them in his past life. The shelter is looking for a home with children aged 14+, with owners who will teach him all things dog, such as how to walk on a lead and how to mix with other dogs. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary