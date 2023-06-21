Sheffield rescue dogs: Over 15 shelter dogs are in desperate need of a new home – here’s how you can adopt one
Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Rotherham, is a charity run by a small group of volunteers who work tirelessly every day of the year to save dogs on death row.
Sadly, with so many animal charities overrun with dogs, cats and other little pets, when there is nowhere else for them to go, they could ultimately face being put to sleep.
That’s why Helping Yorkshire Poundies takes in every dog they can and works hard to find them forever homes or foster homes at the very least so they can continue to take more four-legged friends in to their kennels that are most in need.
They currently have a total of 14 dogs, and a litter of seven puppies, listed on their website as ready for adoption – can you show one of them what a true loving home looks like?
If you see a dog pictured below that makes your heart fill with love, you can register your interest on Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website by filling in a pre-adoption questionnaire. The charity will then ensure both the dog and prospective owner match up well in needs and lifestyle. The adoption fee is £350.
On their website, Helping Yorkshire Poundies urges prospective owners to keep in mind that many of these dogs have had a difficult past, and will need time and patience to settle them into a new home.
The website says: “The whole family must be 100% committed to wanting a rescue dog. The rewards are tremendous and rescue dogs make loyal and faithful pets. However, you need to remember that they are needy and often disturbed by their past treatment.
“Please consider whether you have the time, patience and love to give to such a dog. Many have been to hell and back, and it can affect them greatly when people adopt them then return them within a short time, without giving enough time to settle into their new life.”
To read more about the adoption process, please visit their website. In the meantime, check out the adorable dogs waiting for their new home below.