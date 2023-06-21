An animal shelter near Sheffield is currently caring for more than a dozen dogs who desperately need a loving home – can you help one of them?

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Rotherham, is a charity run by a small group of volunteers who work tirelessly every day of the year to save dogs on death row.

Sadly, with so many animal charities overrun with dogs, cats and other little pets, when there is nowhere else for them to go, they could ultimately face being put to sleep.

That’s why Helping Yorkshire Poundies takes in every dog they can and works hard to find them forever homes or foster homes at the very least so they can continue to take more four-legged friends in to their kennels that are most in need.

They currently have a total of 14 dogs, and a litter of seven puppies, listed on their website as ready for adoption – can you show one of them what a true loving home looks like?

If you see a dog pictured below that makes your heart fill with love, you can register your interest on Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website by filling in a pre-adoption questionnaire. The charity will then ensure both the dog and prospective owner match up well in needs and lifestyle. The adoption fee is £350.

On their website, Helping Yorkshire Poundies urges prospective owners to keep in mind that many of these dogs have had a difficult past, and will need time and patience to settle them into a new home.

The website says: “The whole family must be 100% committed to wanting a rescue dog. The rewards are tremendous and rescue dogs make loyal and faithful pets. However, you need to remember that they are needy and often disturbed by their past treatment.

“Please consider whether you have the time, patience and love to give to such a dog. Many have been to hell and back, and it can affect them greatly when people adopt them then return them within a short time, without giving enough time to settle into their new life.”

To read more about the adoption process, please visit their website. In the meantime, check out the adorable dogs waiting for their new home below.

Just look at these gorgeous doggies Helping Yorkshire Poundies works tirelessly to help homeless dogs from their base in Rotherham. Can you give one of these dogs a home?

Say hello to Daphne Daphne the dachshund is approximately four-five years old, and came to the shelter as a stray after having puppies. Despite her history, she is so sweet and loves people. She appears to be housetrained and can be left for a few hours and shows no separation anxiety. She is vocal around other dogs, and when allowed she will greet them but prefers not to interact too much. She would be best as the only dog in her new home, and will need a secure garden with solid fencing/wall.

Hi there, Peanut Peanut is a little bundle of mischief, looking for a forever home. At eight-weeks-old, this bull breed crossbreed will grow to be larger than a staffy. Her brother and sister have already found a home, but Peanut is still waiting. She cannot be rehomed with female dogs. Any resident dogs must be neutered, confident and stable temperament. Peanut has sharp puppy teeth and cannot live with young children. She learns very quickly and needs a calm home where she can learn to be a well-behaved and socialised dog.

Benji is such a cutie Benji the Patterdale is such a sweet little lad. At 10-years-old, he is still full of energy and loves walks and exploring. He is reactive on lead to dogs, but it is felt he would get used to some canine walking friends with slow introductions on lead. He has a lot of love to give to his new owner and is best suited to a pet and child-free home who love terriers. He will make the best companion and only asks for belly rubs in return.

