The animal shelter said Bambi was ‘one of the most neglected’ dogs they had ever seen.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a Rotherham-based charity which cares for dogs, has shared images of a ‘heartbreaking’ case of animal neglect.

Bambi, aged only three years old, shocked the team at the charity when she was brought into their care. The young girl was found to have deformed limbs, and is thought to have been used to ‘churn out puppies’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the severity of the issues in her legs, the team at the charity have been advised they can only focus on managing her pain, and they are asking for donations to help cover the cost of her care.

Bambi is described as the 'sweetest soul', who has likely had an upsetting life that is difficult for most to comprehend. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

The charity said: “Little Bambi the ‘pocket bully’ is truly one of the most neglected, heartbreaking dogs we’ve had come into our care at HYPS. We can only imagine where she’s lived her life up until now.

“She is so scared in new places, was absolute skin and bone, absolutely filthy, and has been used as a breeding machine, yet has so many serious health issues herself. One of her front legs is so ‘deformed’ that her foot points backwards when she is stood. Of course, she is the sweetest soul who doesn’t have a bad bone in her tiny little body.”

The young dog had X-rays which revealed she was suffering from arthritis in all of her joints, as well as knee caps that pop out, hip dysplasia - a deformity of the hip - and a chronic disease which is affecting her ability to breathe, called brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS).

Poor Bambi has spent her whole three years of life in pain due to severe deformities of her limbs. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity said: “We are heartbroken to think of how much pain and discomfort she’s been in whilst making money for someone by churning out puppies (which will have been sold for thousands).

“We have been advised by our vet that as her issues are so severe in all of her legs, all we can do is manage her pain and give her the best quality of life possible for however long she is comfortable for.

“Please if anyone can donate to Bambi’s care, we’d be so so grateful - we need to raise £1000 for her care so far and every donation makes such a massive difference.”