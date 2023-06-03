Life in a shelter is no life for a dog – can you adopt one of these beauties?

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is one of the largest rescue centres in South Yorkshire, with many animals passing in and out of their doors as they work hard to rehome dogs, cats, horses and more. The charity, based in North Anston, has been established since 1988 and knows the importance of matching their dogs with the perfect families to ensure a successful adoption or foster home.

Many four-legged friends arrive at the shelter after being rescued from cruel conditions, while others are simply given up. But these dogs never give up hope of finding a human they can devote their lives to, no matter how many days pass in the shelter.

Thornberry is currently caring for dozens of dogs. We have pulled together some of the newest arrivals which come in all shapes and sizes. If you're thinking of growing your family with a fluffy dog, one of these shelter pups could be just the fit for your household.

To see all of the shelter’s current dogs, or to find out more about how you can adopt a new pal, please visit: thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/.

Say hello to the newest arrivals Thornberry is working hard to rehome many dogs. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Meet five-year-old Faith Faith, a large Mioritic Shepherd crossbreed, is looking for a very specific long-term foster home. Faith will be supported by Thornberry for the rest of her life and will require monthly vet visits. She is best suited to a rural home where she is the only pet. She is not suitable to live in a built-up area or with children. When she trusts you, Faith is described as the 'most amazing girl', who loves a cuddle and to play with toys. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

This is three-year-old Hero Hero the greyhound is one of the newest arrivals at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary. Hero has a lovely gentle nature and will make the most wonderful addition to a sighthound loving home. He has previously lived in racing kennels but is enjoying time in the charity's home room and learning all things 'home life', including how to play with toys. Hero could live with other greyhounds or similar sized dogs and could live with children aged 12+. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Say hi to Prince, aged five Little Prince the jack russell terrier is a very shy boy who arrived after living in poor conditions. He has bonded well with one of Thornberry's staff members and his potential to enjoy family life has been made clear. He will thrive in a home who has an understanding of 'rescue' dogs, as this boy will take some confidence building. He is good with other dogs but he will be better off living on his own with friends. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary