An adorable dog in need of a forever home has proven really popular –with a rescue centre receiving 350 applications for her.

Coco, a three-year-old miniature dachshund was found as a “very frightened stray” and taken in by Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Rotherham.

The charity posted her details online in the hope of finding a forever home for the pooch.

But an astonishing 350 applications were received and the charity has now had to close applications while those already received are considered.

The charity said it is unable to respond personally to each application received.

The advert which attracted so many people read: “Poor, terrified, little Coco is a three-year-old miniature dachshund - she was found as a very frightened stray, and no one came for her. We don't know where she's come from, but we don't think she's had the best start to life.

“She's been settling in with us for a while and building up her confidence. She adores other dogs and will need another stable, confident dog to give her the confidence and security she needs.

“She's now ready to start looking for her dream home.

“Coco needs a quiet, calm home where she'll be allowed to come round in her own time; a completely secure garden; at least one other confident, stable dog and no small people - she's much too nervous.”

After receiving so many adoption applications, the charity said: “Thank you all for the amazing response for Coco - we have received hundreds of messages and emails, and almost 350 adoption applications for her. We have now had to close applications.

“Due to the sheer volume, we simply cannot respond to everyone personally, but we are carefully reading through and considering each and every application for her.”

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is run by a team of volunteers who it says ‘work tirelessly to help dogs on death row’. The charity relies on donations to support its work.