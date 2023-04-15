There are currently 15 dogs seeking a kind owner to give them a new home and a fresh start at a dog kennel near the city. Can you help?

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, is a charity based in North Anston, which is currently working on finding 15 beautiful dogs a forever home to live out the rest of their days.

Each of these loving dogs have their own history and story – some have entered the kennels after their previous owner could no longer look after them anymore, while others have come in without ever knowing what a loving home looks like. Whatever their history, they are all ready and raring to meet their new family and enjoy every day with treats and love for years to come.

The shelter is currently caring for many different breeds with their own temperaments and traits, from teeny Lulu, a loyal Shih Tzu who loves to learn, to long nosed Frederick, a sociable Greyhound who loves to sunbathe. Thornberry will work with all prospective owners to ensure they are matched with a dog that they are best-suited to, and vice versa.

Some of these dogs will need some training and plenty of patience as they settle into their new home. Thornberry will be on hand to provide support along the way.

All visits to Thornberry are by appointment only to reduce any stress on the animals in their day-to-day life. If you’re interested in any of the adorable dogs below, simply visit Thornberry’s website and fill out an animal enquiry form.

1 . Can you adopt one of these dogs? There are so many loving dogs at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary that are ready to share their contagious smiles with a new family. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary Photo Sales

2 . Bruno, a Border Collie One-year-old Bruno is described as an "amazingly intelligent and friendly boy", who is a great candidate for flyball, agility or trick training. He could live with other high energy dogs who are neutered, as well as children aged 14+ in an active home that can provide him with all of the exercise and stimulation he needs. He has been uncomfortable initially around some people at the shelter and others he warms to instantly, so people who have an understanding of rescuing from a kennel environment is ideal. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary Photo Sales

3 . Minnie, a Greyhound Minnie has arrived at the shelter after a racing career, and is now looking to put her paws up and enjoy life in a comfortable home. Minnie is almost three years old and is a strikingly beautiful girl with a great nature. Minnie is friendly with people and could be introduced to children aged 10+ for her new family. She is good with dogs her size and even has a greyhound boyfriend at Thornberry – she could potentially live with other greyhounds or similar sized dogs. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary Photo Sales

4 . Lola, a French Bulldog Lola has a spinal condition which affects her mobility and her new home will need to be in a commutable distance to Thornberry as the team will continue this veterinary care once she has been adopted. Lola has built up to two short walks daily, although some days she prefers a rest. She has struggled meeting some new people, but once a relationship has formed she is a real snuggle bug who will sit on your lap at every opportunity. She loves toys and playing, and must be the only pet in a quiet adult-only home. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary Photo Sales