News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Sheffield rescue dogs: Appeal for home for Frenchie amid concerns over increase in unwanted pets

A home is needed for a Frenchie taken in by a dog rescue charity after she was placed in kennels as a stray.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 27th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 06:41 BST

Sage is just two years old and is said to have “had a rubbish start to life”.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies rescued her from kennels for strays and is now eager to find her a forever home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity said Sage is one of a growing number of Frenchies, Pugs and Bulldogs in need of a home.

Most Popular
Sage, a Frenchie, is looking for her forever homeSage, a Frenchie, is looking for her forever home
Sage, a Frenchie, is looking for her forever home

It said: “We are seeing so many more Frenchies, Pugs and Bulldogs needing help at the moment…and Sage is just one of them who is desperate to find a foster home

“Sage arrived from a stray kennels. She is suuper cute and only around two years old. Sage clearly has had a rubbish start to life - she doesn’t know how to walk on a lead, or even receive interaction from humans.

“She is a giddy little girly who is full of beans, but doesn’t quite understand that having a fuss and a cuddle is a good thing, so keeps her distance from us at the moment

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She desperately needs to find a foster home to allow her to progress and understand what it is to be a loved family dog. Can you help?? Please get in touch!!”

Visit HYP’s website or Facebook page to find out more.

The charity details all the dogs looking to be adopted and describes their individual personalities and the type of home they would suit.

Related topics:SageSheffieldFacebook