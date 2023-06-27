Sage is just two years old and is said to have “had a rubbish start to life”.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies rescued her from kennels for strays and is now eager to find her a forever home.
The charity said Sage is one of a growing number of Frenchies, Pugs and Bulldogs in need of a home.
It said: “We are seeing so many more Frenchies, Pugs and Bulldogs needing help at the moment…and Sage is just one of them who is desperate to find a foster home
“Sage arrived from a stray kennels. She is suuper cute and only around two years old. Sage clearly has had a rubbish start to life - she doesn’t know how to walk on a lead, or even receive interaction from humans.
“She is a giddy little girly who is full of beans, but doesn’t quite understand that having a fuss and a cuddle is a good thing, so keeps her distance from us at the moment
“She desperately needs to find a foster home to allow her to progress and understand what it is to be a loved family dog. Can you help?? Please get in touch!!”
The charity details all the dogs looking to be adopted and describes their individual personalities and the type of home they would suit.