A home is needed for a Frenchie taken in by a dog rescue charity after she was placed in kennels as a stray.

Sage is just two years old and is said to have “had a rubbish start to life”.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies rescued her from kennels for strays and is now eager to find her a forever home.

The charity said Sage is one of a growing number of Frenchies, Pugs and Bulldogs in need of a home.

Sage, a Frenchie, is looking for her forever home

It said: “We are seeing so many more Frenchies, Pugs and Bulldogs needing help at the moment…and Sage is just one of them who is desperate to find a foster home

“Sage arrived from a stray kennels. She is suuper cute and only around two years old. Sage clearly has had a rubbish start to life - she doesn’t know how to walk on a lead, or even receive interaction from humans.

“She is a giddy little girly who is full of beans, but doesn’t quite understand that having a fuss and a cuddle is a good thing, so keeps her distance from us at the moment

“She desperately needs to find a foster home to allow her to progress and understand what it is to be a loved family dog. Can you help?? Please get in touch!!”

Visit HYP’s website or Facebook page to find out more.