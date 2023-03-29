There are more than a dozen dogs ready to swap their kennel for a cozy sofa - could you give one of these gorgeous dogs the life they deserve?
Helping Yorkshire Poundies, an animal charity based in Rotherham, has plenty of dogs in their shelter or in foster that are searching for somewhere they can call home for the rest of their lives.
Many of the dogs have been taken in by the charity from dog pounds, and they often come with their own unique quirks and needs. But the rewards of adopting one of these loyal and faithful dogs cannot be forgotten. Some of these dogs would fit right into a family home, while others would prefer a quiet life in a more rural setting, but whether you’re an active go-getter or prefer lounging in the sun, there’s bound to be a pal here for you.
If you believe you could be a good match for any of the dogs below, visit the shelter’s website and fill out a Pre-Adoption Questionnaire where the shelter can then arrange a meet-and-greet.
For many of these dogs, living in the kennels can be a stressful environment, especially if they are recovering from trauma in their past. The charity is always searching for fosters who can look after a fluffy four-legged friend and help them find the confidence they need to enjoy life again before they find their perfect home.
1. Searching for their forever homes
These loving dogs are searching for a new home... Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Duncan, an XL Bully
Duncan, also known as Dunc the Chunk, is a gorgeous 10 month old, and full of character. He is described as "cheeky, daft, playful, stubborn - and also quite lazy". He will need a confident bull breed savvy home as he will try to push boundaries if allowed. He has tested well with other dogs, and would like to live with a larger breed female dog to play with. He will need a child-free home and some additional training, but he'll do anything for food. He will be a wonderful addition to a bully breed-loving family. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Clover, a Lurcher cross
Clover is aged between 1-2 years old and is such a sweetie and very friendly . Clover is now in a foster home and is doing great – she is fully housetrained, knows lots of commands, can be left alone for a few hours and travels well in the car. Typical of her breed, she is not suitable for a home with cats or small furry animals, and will to be the only pet, and have a secure garden. Clover gets stressed around other dogs on walks and will need walks in quiet areas while on a lead. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Ruby, a Yorkshire Terrier
Teeny Ruby is nine-years-old, and needs a home who will spoil her rotten. She is a confident little lady who loves everyone she meets, and loves being the centre of attention. She loves getting out for her walks and exploring. Ruby may need help with her housetraining as she has been used to using puppy pads as her owner was too unwell to take her out for the toilet, but she will get the hang of this with some patience. The shelter believes she would be best as the only dog in her new home, so she can have all the love to herself. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies