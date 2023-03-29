4 . Ruby, a Yorkshire Terrier

Teeny Ruby is nine-years-old, and needs a home who will spoil her rotten. She is a confident little lady who loves everyone she meets, and loves being the centre of attention. She loves getting out for her walks and exploring. Ruby may need help with her housetraining as she has been used to using puppy pads as her owner was too unwell to take her out for the toilet, but she will get the hang of this with some patience. The shelter believes she would be best as the only dog in her new home, so she can have all the love to herself. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies