The Steel City ranked above Nottingham, Glasgow and Liverpool in the overall standings for 'best nights out in the UK’.

Sheffield has been named among the UK's top best 30 cities and towns for a night out. Our hilly city has ranked in 21st place according to new research by Get Licensed, thanks to its vibrant nightlife, high number of prestigious CAMRA pubs, and the affordable price of a pint.

The study said: “Brits love a good night out, and those from both sides of the North/South divide tend to argue about where the best city is to enjoy a pint. As a major part of British culture, whether you’re a student or retiree, we want to finally settle the argument and crown the best city in the UK for its nightlife.”

Sheffield scored a decent 5.61 out of 10, giving it a joint place with Portsmouth, and ranking higher than the likes of Sunderland, Glasgow and Liverpool. However Sheffield scored a rather average safety index score of 57.38 following resident surveys for its high street safety. The findings saw a sizeable chunk of residents report worries about being mugged or robbed (41%), as well as a third worried about being assaulted due to a hate crime. But just under half of residents (47%) said they felt safe walking home alone at night.

West Street in the Sheffield city centre is one of the most popular destinations for a night out.

No other South Yorkshire locations made the list, and Sheffield boasted the cheapest average cost of a pint out of its Yorkshire city rivals on the list. In Sheffield, the average pint is £4.54, which is much lower than York's £5.68 and Leed’s £4.88. The cheapest UK location to get a pint was found to be Wigan at just £2.56.

Sheffield has 94 CAMRA real ale pubs per 100,000 people, and 20 bars and clubs per 100,000 people – both of which include multiple notable award-winning venues.

Newcastle, or “The Toon” as it is known by locals, was crowned the best night out with a score of 8.19 out of 10. Known for its ‘vast array’ of pubs, bars and nightclubs, as seen on Geordie Shore, it’s no surprise it’s rated so highly. It was closely followed by York and Warrington.

London was revealed to be the worst night out for its ‘teeth-clenching price of a pint’, where the average beer costs £6.82. Then came Coventry with its low number of bars and clubs, and low safety index score (35.87), and Southend-on-Sea.