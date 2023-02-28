Video footage shared by a dog rescue shelter in South Yorkshire has shown each kind-eyed canine currently waiting for a new home as they’re put to bed.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Rotherham, is a charity which works on saving dogs on death row. The shelter is currently working tirelessly every day to find 26 canines new loving homes with cuddles, adventures and sofas to sprawl out on.

In a sweet post on social media, the charity shared a video of a shelter worker showing each four-legged friend tucked up in their beds ready for a full night’s sleep. It featured dogs Blake, Pixie, Smurf, Maya, Twiggy, Nelly, Duncan, Kevin, and Dottie, with Abbie pictured separately while in the isolation block.

The post read: “Goodnight from everyone at HYPS...the kennel gang are all tucked up safe, warm and cosy with full tummies, dreaming of their forever homes.

Abbie was pictured all ready for bed alongside a video of a shelter worker at Helping Yorkshire Poundies saying goodnight to each dog in the charity's care.

“We work so hard to keep them settled, comfy and stress free. They may not be ‘perfect’, but they are to us - quirks and all. Maybe their perfect people will come along and fall in love with them quirks and all tomorrow?”

Any donations towards the care of the dogs while they are waiting to be re-home would be hugely appreciated by the charity – with lots of hungry little mouths to feed, worm, flea, vaccinate and chip. The shelter is also searching for more dedicated volunteers who can help out .