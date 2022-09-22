Hundreds of readers were shocked last week when The Star shared how the five French Bulldog-type pups were found abandoned in a container in Beeley Woods, Middlewood, on September 12.

Now, the animal charity has revealed just how close to peril the litter was – as they were just hours old when they were dumped.

In fact, the three females and two males still had their umbilical cords attached.

They were stumbled upon on September 13 by a resident who rushed them to a vet, almost certainly saving their lives.

Now two weeks old and without a mother, the pups are being hand reared by the charity’s staff and volunteers across the city.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Sara Jordan, who is now investigating to find the person responsible, said: “The two male and three female puppies were only hours old with their umbilical cords still attached and were extremely vulnerable.

“The finders rushed them to a local vet who checked them over and estimated that they were just a few hours-old. They were also very cold so it appears they had already been in the woods for a short time before they were found.

“Staff at the vets warmed them up slowly before they were taken into the care of the RSPCA Sheffield branch. Each of the pups were given to one of five dedicated volunteers who will now foster a pup and are now hand-rearing them round-the-clock.”

Sara herself is one of those who has taken on a pup - she has named him Otter - and is busy feeding him every couple of hours along with fellow RSPCA inspector Leanne Booth.

The RSPCA is now investigating to find out who is responsible for abandoning the puppies in Sheffield on September 13.

Sara added: “I am keen to hear from anyone who may know who is responsible for abandoning these puppies in such an irresponsible way. They were so young and vulnerable and if left much longer they could have easily died

“Times are tough at the moment and we understand that many families are struggling to cope, particularly given the rising cost of living, and we fear that we’ll see many, many more pets being relinquished to charities or abandoned because their owners simply don’t know where to turn.

“But abandoning tiny puppies like this is so irresponsible and cruel. Please, please never abandon your pet but ask for help before things get so desperate.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or who knows a dog who recently gave birth but doesn’t have a litter to nurse should contact the RSPCA’s appeal line, confidentially, on 0300 123 8018.

The branch has launched a fundraisng appeal to help pay for the care of the puppies and donations can be made online.

Or if people can instead help with donations such as puppy milk and pads they can have a look at the branch’s Amazon wishlist online.

1. Here's an update on the puppies found dumped in a Sheffield woods this month Readers were shocked last week to read how five puppies were found dumped in a Sheffield woods. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

2. The puppies were just hours old The RSPCA has now revealed the puppies were just hours old when they were found, and still had their umbilical cords attached. Photo: Alasyair Ulke Photo Sales

3. This one is called Otter The pups are doing well and are being hand reared by volunteers across the city. This one, in the care of an RSPCA member of staff, is called Otter. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

4. The pups must be hand reared Without their mother, the pups must be hand reared by staff, which a taxing job that requires feeding them every two hours, including through the night. Photo: ALastair Ulke Photo Sales