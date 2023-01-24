These photos and video footage show a litter of adorable newborn puppies which were found cruelly dumped in woodland in Sheffield.

Thankfully four of the five pups, who were hours old, with their umbilical cords still attached, when they were discovered by a passerby in Beeley Woods, near Middlewood, have survived against the odds after being hand-reared by RSPCA staff and volunteers. But the fifth sadly failed to make it and died aged just eight days old from suspected parvovirus.

The RSPCA, which launched an investigation to find those responsible for abandoning the French-bulldog and Shih tzu-type puppies, has shared these photos and video footage of the four survivors. It says they now have loving new homes just over four months after being found freezing and close to death on Tuesday, September 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The animal charity says the number of abandonments dealt with by its rescuers soared by 25 per cent during the year ending in October 2022, to 13,159, while cases of neglect rose by 13 per cent, to 30,500.

Four of the five newborn puppies found abandoned in Beeley Woods, near Middlewood, Sheffield, are now doing well after being hand-reared by RSPCA staff and volunteers, though the fifth sadly died. Photo: RSPCA

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Sara Jordan, who hand-reared one of the puppies herself, naming him Otter, said: “Times are tough at the moment and we understand that many families are struggling to cope, particularly given the rising cost of living, and we fear that we’ll see many, many more pets being relinquished to charities or abandoned because their owners simply don’t know where to turn. But abandoning tiny puppies like this is so irresponsible and cruel. Please, please never abandon your pet but ask for help before things get so desperate.”

All five abandoned pups were rushed to nearby Peak Vets, where staff slowly warmed up their freezing bodies, before being taken into the care of the RSPCA Sheffield branch. RSPCA Inspector Leanne Booth took in Otter’s brother Lenni, while volunteers at the charity looked after sisters Lily, Bea and Clover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara said: “It really was touch and go whether these pups would survive but the vet staff were amazing especially Nicole Shorto who was keen to support us at all times of the day or night. There is always a big risk when hand-rearing puppies but without a mum we were left with no choice and their immune system was compromised without their mum’s antibodies from her milk.”

She added: “Some of the pups contracted the deadly disease parvovirus so also had to battle this - and sadly Clover didn’t make it. But the others are all little fighters and me and Leanne are so pleased to see them now in loving homes - it makes all the hard work worth it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Buckley with Otter and Ella Wright with Lenni, two of the newborn pups found dumped in Beeley Woods, near Middlewood, Sheffield. Tom and Ella have taken in Otter and Lenni after the abandoned pups were hand-reared by RSPCA staff and volunteers. Photo: RSPCA

Lily remains in the RSPCA’s care as she needs ongoing veterinary treatment, while Bea was adopted by Tanesha Bower, a vet nurse at Peak Vets, who also hand-reared her. Otter is with new owner Tom Buckley, a hub manager at the RSPCA call centre in Wath-on-Dearne, and Lenni is with his new mum, Ella Wright, aged 20, in Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom, 28, said it was a ‘miracle’ the pups survived, while Ella described Lenni as a ‘lovely pup’ and said all four surviving pups, who could so easily have died, are now looking ‘happy and strong’. They both praised the work of the RSPCA and the dedication of its staff.

The RSPCA has opened a telephone helpline, with the number 0300 123 0650, to support pet owners who are struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis. It also has a dedicated Cost of Living Hub with practical help and advice on its website. The RSPCA is urging people to support its Winter Rescue appeal and give what they can to help its rescuers be there for every animal in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the cute puppies which were found cruelly abandoned in Beeley Woods, near Middlewood, Sheffield, and had to be hand-reared by RSPCA staff and volunteers. Photo: RSPCA

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Sara Jordan and her colleague Inspector Leanne Booth with two of the puppies which were found dumped in Beeley Woods, near Middlewood, Sheffield, and which they helped to hand-rear. Photo: RSPCA

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the five newborn puppies which was rescued by the RSPCA after being found abandoned in Beeley Woods, near Middlewood, Sheffield. Four of the pups survived against the odds but the fifth sadly died. Photo RSPCA

One of the newborn puppies which was found cruelly abandoned in Beeley Woods, near Middlewood, Sheffield, and rescued by the RSPCA. Photo: RSPCA

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the newborn puppies found abandoned in Beeley Woods, near Middlewood, Sheffield, which were rescued by the RSPCA. Photo: RSPCA

One of the newborn puppies found abandoned in Beeley Woods, near Middlewood, Sheffield, which were rescued by the RSPCA. Photo: RSPCA

Advertisement Hide Ad