A beautiful pup named Snowdrop by an animal rescue centre caring for her is now ready to find her forever home after being nursed back to full health after being at “death’s door”.

The Akita/ Husky cross was part of an unexpected litter taken in by the Helping Yorkshire Poundies charity in Rotherham.

Little Snowdrop was poorly from birth but has been nursed back to health and is now ready to find her new pack.

The charity caring for her said: “In two weeks she's gone from being right at death's door, to being a normal, happy, playful puppy, and we couldn't be prouder of her!

A puppy, named Snowdrop by Helping Yorkshire Poundies, is searching for her forever home

“A HUGE thanks to the vets who saved her, to her foster mum for her fantastic care, and to all of YOU who helped fund her care. Well done, everyone - that's one very special little life saved.

“Soooo...she's well enough to have had her first vaccination today, so it's time to fly the nest and find her forever home!”

Snowdrops’s foster carer added: “Firstly thank you to everyone that donated you literally helped save her life and now it's time to help her find that special home she so deserves.

“She's an absolute angel, she has a lovely temperament, calm and chilled out and bounces around like a spring lamb. She loves her cuddles and her favourite past time is watching TV.

“She's eating well and has put on the weight she needed to. It's not all been chilling out watching TV, she's currently doing well with her toilet training, following my dogs out to see how to do it.

“She's been out and about in the puppy bag going to new places, meeting people, getting used to new sights, sounds and smells in the all important socialisation window. So she's now looking for that very special home to call her own, could that be you?”

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is run by a team of volunteers who it says ‘work tirelessly to help dogs on death row’. The charity relies on donations to support its work.