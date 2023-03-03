These adorable puppies who were born on Christmas Day at a Sheffield animal sanctuary are seeking their forever homes.

The cute furballs, aged just over eight weeks, have been weaned at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and are now ready to find loving homes. The ‘bundles of joy’ are believed to be beagle-cross-bull dogs, with their mum being a terrier-cross-beagle and their dad thought to be a bull breed.

The charity says only people prepared to commit to puppy training should apply, and as the pair are very boisterous puppies they are seeking ‘active homes’ where they are guaranteed plenty of exercise and enrichment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential adopters should be familiar with beagles and their traits, adds the sanctuary, as the pups are a ‘very vocal pair’. They should also be prepared for ‘all things puppy’, including chewing and house training. The pups can live with other dogs, cats and children.

These beagle-cross puppies were born at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Sheffield on Christmas Day. They are now up for adoption