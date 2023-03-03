The cute furballs, aged just over eight weeks, have been weaned at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and are now ready to find loving homes. The ‘bundles of joy’ are believed to be beagle-cross-bull dogs, with their mum being a terrier-cross-beagle and their dad thought to be a bull breed.
The charity says only people prepared to commit to puppy training should apply, and as the pair are very boisterous puppies they are seeking ‘active homes’ where they are guaranteed plenty of exercise and enrichment.
Potential adopters should be familiar with beagles and their traits, adds the sanctuary, as the pups are a ‘very vocal pair’. They should also be prepared for ‘all things puppy’, including chewing and house training. The pups can live with other dogs, cats and children.
Anyone interested in adopting them should fill in an application form at: www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org.