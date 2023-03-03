News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield puppies: Adorable pups born at animal sanctuary seek forever homes

These adorable puppies who were born on Christmas Day at a Sheffield animal sanctuary are seeking their forever homes.

By Robert Cumber
2 hours ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 12:24pm

The cute furballs, aged just over eight weeks, have been weaned at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and are now ready to find loving homes. The ‘bundles of joy’ are believed to be beagle-cross-bull dogs, with their mum being a terrier-cross-beagle and their dad thought to be a bull breed.

The charity says only people prepared to commit to puppy training should apply, and as the pair are very boisterous puppies they are seeking ‘active homes’ where they are guaranteed plenty of exercise and enrichment.

Potential adopters should be familiar with beagles and their traits, adds the sanctuary, as the pups are a ‘very vocal pair’. They should also be prepared for ‘all things puppy’, including chewing and house training. The pups can live with other dogs, cats and children.

These beagle-cross puppies were born at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Sheffield on Christmas Day. They are now up for adoption
These beagle-cross puppies were born at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Sheffield on Christmas Day. They are now up for adoption

Anyone interested in adopting them should fill in an application form at: www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org.