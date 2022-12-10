Sheffield puppies: Adorable litter of 7 young dogs with the cutest names seek forever homes
These loveable puppies, who are just seven weeks old, are seeking their forever homes in South Yorkshire.
By Robert Cumber
58 minutes ago
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 3:51pm
The adorable litter of seven American Bulldog X Mastiff mixed breeds has been taken in by Helping Yorkshire Poundies, which is looking for people to adopt them. The Rotherham-based charity said the cute puppies would be large, powerful dogs when fully grown, so it is looking for ‘experienced homes’ for them to ‘give them the life they deserve’.
It added: “They are now in foster (causing chaos), and will be starting vaccinations and being microchipped on Tuesday. They will then be ready to head off to their forever homes. This bunch is one of two litters in our care - making that 18 growing little mouths to feed, keep clean and entertain.”