These loveable puppies, who are just seven weeks old, are seeking their forever homes in South Yorkshire.

The adorable litter of seven American Bulldog X Mastiff mixed breeds has been taken in by Helping Yorkshire Poundies, which is looking for people to adopt them. The Rotherham-based charity said the cute puppies would be large, powerful dogs when fully grown, so it is looking for ‘experienced homes’ for them to ‘give them the life they deserve’.

It added: “They are now in foster (causing chaos), and will be starting vaccinations and being microchipped on Tuesday. They will then be ready to head off to their forever homes. This bunch is one of two litters in our care - making that 18 growing little mouths to feed, keep clean and entertain.”

The puppies have been given some very seasonal names, in the run-up to Christmas. They are called Jack Frost, Blizzard, Ember, Sparkle, Snowball, Star and Aurora.

This adorable litter of seven puppies are seeking their forever homes after being rescued by the South Yorkshire-based charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has appealed for donations to help it care for these and the many other dogs currently in its care. To donate, visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/donate/.

For more information about adopting a dog, visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/rescue-a-dog/.

These are two of the puppies seeking their forever homes after being rescued by Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Another one of the puppies seeking their forever homes after being rescued by Helping Yorkshire Poundies

The litter of seven puppies rescued by Helping Yorkshire Poundies have been given brilliantly wintry names, including Snowball and Jack Frost