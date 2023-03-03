A 13-week-old puppy has made an amazing recovery and found a new home after being close to death’s door with parvovirus.

Young Moose became very poorly after he contracted canine parvovirus – but after almost three weeks of intensive care at the vets, he has now made a recovery. The animal rescue charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies has been helping the 13-week-old puppy every step of the way while he fought the highly infectious disease.

The Rotherham-based charity revealed the pup’s “critical” condition on February 19 as they asked for donations to help pay for the vet bill as they strove to give him the best chance of getting better.

But they have revealed that he is now settling into a new home he so rightly deserves. The charity said: “It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for... baby Moose is finally out of the vets and is settling into his amazing new home.

Animal rescue charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies is appealing for donations to cover Moose's vet bills after he made a recovery from canine parvovirus.

“He was so, so poorly with parvo and spent two and a half weeks in the vets being such a little trooper fighting so hard to survive. It was very touch and go and he had a turn for the worse last weekend, but he made it! Thank you so much to all the staff caring for Moose at Calder Vets - they have been hand feeding him chicken, giving him bubble baths and all the TLC he needed to give him the best chance of pulling through.”

Following vet guidance, Moose is now in his new home and is being taught the ropes of how to be a happy and healthy dog by his new big sister Lexi, a German Shepherd.

The animal shelter is asking for donations to help them raise an additional £2,000 to meet Moose’s vet bill. The charity added: “As Moose has had so much intensive treatment, his bill is well over £6,000 – a huge amount, but how could we put a ‘price’ on his life? We desperately need to raise a further £2,000 so that we can pay off his bill by the end of the week - we hate to keep asking, but if anyone can donate anything towards Moose’s care, we’d be so, so grateful.”