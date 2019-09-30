Sheffield pubs praised over this heartwarming gesture to Thomas Cook staff
Sheffield bars and pubs have been praised for generously offering free drinks to Thomas Cook staff following the collapse of the company.
The travel company ceased trading in the early hours of Monday morning after failing to secure a last-minute rescue deal.
Thomas Cook’s demise means around 9,000 UK workers face being out of work and a large number are employed in Sheffield.
There are six Thomas Cook travel agent branches in Sheffield, inlcuding Fargate, Chapeltown, Hillsborough, Bradway, Crystal Peaks and Meadowhall.
Many workers face uncertain futures but two Sheffield nightclubs have made an offer to staff.
The Viper Rooms and Crystal Bar have told Thomas Cook staff to show their payslip to employees in exchange for free entry and free drinks.
The move has received a warm welcome from Star readers, many of which have taken to Facebook to express their gratitude.
Dot Baudains said: “Beautiful idea well done.”
Gail Sutton added: “Great gesture in Sheffield to Thomas Cook staff.”
Vicky Winstanley posted that it is “so good of you” and added: “Nice to know there is still some decent companies out there.”
Joanne Goodrum said: “That is so kind thank you, feeling gutted.”
Susan Slater added: “Wow. This is just amazing, well done all you Sheffield people.”
Viper Rooms posted: “Thomas Cook Airlines UK staff! No doubt you all need a drink, you deserve it.
“We’ve got you covered! Bring last months payslip down this weekend and we’ll sort you out free entry and some free drinks.
“Also, it may not be your ‘go to’ job choice – but we do have a small number of part-time positions available.”
In addition to the drinks offers, a customer posted a heartwarming note at the Thomas Cook store in Fargate, which read: “Today is a sad day.
“Your lovely staff have helped us plan many amazing holidays.
“You always helped with local knowledge and a genuine care.
“Thank you to the reps who looked after us well while on holiday.
“My heart goes out to those who should be going to work today.
“Thank you to Mr Thomas Cook for trailing a blaze and changing the way we travel, opening up the world to the masses.”