A Sheffield pub is hosting a family fun day and charity event to raise cash for a cause close to the manager’s heart.

The event at the Black Bull in Ecclesfield is planned for Sunday, August 24 and will run from 2pm until late.

The entertainment will include sets by a DJ, vocalists, bouncy castles, inflatables games, karaoke and bingo.

Money raised at the event will be be donated to St Luke’s Hospice and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Manager Alexandra Farr said St Luk’s is a cause close to her heart following the deta of her sister from cancer eigth years ago when she was 54 years old.

She said cash will also be donated to Sheffield Children’s Hospital because they do “a fantastic job”.

The Black Bull re-opened as a ‘family-friendly local with a pretty garden’ last summer.

The pub is thought to date back to the early 1800s.