Sheffield pub shuts 'until further notice' after staff member tests positive for Covid
A Sheffield village pub will be closed ‘until further notice’ after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:14 pm
The Swan at Ridgeway made the announcement on its Facebook page at around midday on July 12.
“We are sorry if you are booked in for this week but this is unfortunately out of our control & we need to keep everyone safe,” the pub’s team wrote.
“We will post our reopening day as soon as we know more.”
Restrictions in England are set to lift on July 19.
Read More
Read MoreRSPCA investigation launched after video of woman hitting dog in Sheffield spark...