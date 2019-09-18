Sheffield professor set to join city climate change protest
A senior professor is set to join a climate change protest outside the University of Sheffield.
Prof. Koen Lamberts, the university’s vice chancellor, is expected to join a rally outside the student’s union on Friday at noon.
The University and College Union said the academic will be one of many speakers, which will also include representatives of Sheffield Youth Strike 4 Climate.
There is also expected to be a a large turn out for a similar protest in the city centre at about the same time.
It is all part of a worldwide Global Climate Strike in which protesters in towns and cities across the globe are calling for more to be done to protect the environment.
UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “The trade union movement is fully behind the actions against the climate crisis.
“The work done by Greta Thunberg and school students around the world has been inspirational and now it’s time for the rest of us to make our voices heard.
“We are pleased Sheffield can be added to the growing number of colleges and universities that are encouraging their staff to get involved with Friday’s protests.”
This is the latest in a series of recent eco-protests to be held in the city.
Members of Extinction Rebellion Sheffield marched to the Town Hall on Saturday to unveil a climate declaration to the powers that be urging them to take action.
The moves comes after protesters temporarily blocked Bridgehouses Roundabout in Kelham Island last Monday morning causing traffic to be gridlocked.
Protesters want Sheffield City Council to reverse a decision to widen the Inner Ring Road, which they claim will bring more traffic into the city centre.
But the authority claims widening the road will improve traffic flow which in turn is then better for the environment.
Schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, aged 16, inspired a worldwide movement calling for action on climate change when she held a solo protest outside the Swedish parliament in August last year.