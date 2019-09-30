Sheffield primary school's achievements recognised in Parliamentary Review
A Sheffield primary school has been recognised in the September Parliamentary Review for its consistent achievement.
Anns Grove Primary School was held up as an example of best practice in The Review, for consistently achieving well above the national standards, despite the fact that the number of students at the school with SEND, English as a second language, and eligibility for free school meals is well above average.
Last year Anns Grove was third in Sheffield for outcomes in the combined score of reading, writing and maths at the end of Key Stage 2. It was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in 2016, and has an ‘outstanding’ SEF judgement.
Headteacher Samantha Fearnehough and head of school Ann Farrar were invited to attend a gala at the Mansion House in London recently, to celebrate the school’s inclusion in September’s Parliamentary Review.
Samantha said: “Anns Grove is a high-attaining school and we are proud of our pupils’ achievement. Our children are confident and enthusiastic learners who enjoy a varied and rich curriculum.
“Our strong track record of excellent outcomes for all groups of pupils across the school demonstrates that Anns Grove is improving the life chances of all groups and in particular disadvantaged pupils. Children tell us they enjoy lessons and learning at Anns Grove, and we have a happy and successful school at the heart of the vibrant and diverse community of Heeley.
“I was delighted that Anns Grove was invited to share our practice in such a prestigious publication. It is a tribute to the entire team at Anns Grove and their commitment to our children and families.
“We are very proud of the work we do at Anns Grove, and always ready to share that practice and success with other schools.”
The Parliamentary Review is a guide with several editions, each focusing on an individual policy area with the strategic aim of raising standards by highlighting industry best practice.