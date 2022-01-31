The utility firm this morning said around 80,000 customers had been hit by outages after the storm battered the UK with winds of more than 90mph.

South Yorkshire escaped the worst of Storm Malik, but some homes in the region were this morning still without power.

At midday today, Monday, January 31, Northern Powergrid’s online map showed it was still trying to restore power to homes in S6, S65, and S35 postcode areas, with around 80 homes affected in total.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of Sheffield and South Yorkshire have been left without electricity after Storm Malik caused hundreds of power cuts across the north of England

Where in Sheffield and South Yorkshire have homes been affected by power cuts?

It is not clear whether those power cuts were caused by Storm Malik or Storm Corrie, which followed hot on its heels, or were unconnected to the weekend’s extreme weather.

The biggest power of those power cuts was in S6 and S65, and was still affecting 50 homes today – more than 48 hours after first being reported in the early hours of Saturday, January 29.

Nothern Powergrid was not able to give an estimate for when it expects to restore power to those properties.

As of 8am today, it said it was still trying to restore supplies to the final 4,000 customers who had been cut off by Storm Malik, with around 200 separate incidents yet to be resolved.

What support is available for customers hit by power cuts? Am I entitled to compensation?

Northern Powergrid said that for any domestic customer still without power following Storm Malik, it would pay reasonable costs for food of up to £15 per person per meal.

It also pledged to cover the cost of alternative accommodation for anyone not reconnected by 2pm yesterday, Sunday, January 30.

Customers have been asked to keep their receipts and send them in an e-mail including an outline of what they would like to claim to [email protected]

Anyone who spots any damaged cables or equipment is advised not to approach the area as equipment may still be live and pose a risk of electrocution. They should contact Northern Powergrid immediately by calling 105.

What should I do if there is a power cut?

Northern Powergrid has issued the following advice for people left without electricity:

turn off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard)

keep one light switched on so you know when power is restored

keep a battery or wind-up torch handy – they’re much safer than candles

bookmark our online power cut reporting service on your mobile devices – www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts and add 105, the free power cut number your mobile phone contact details