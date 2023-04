A cluster of up to 750 homes in Sheffield are without power this morning following a blackout.

Northern Powergrid is reporting that hundreds of households in the Nether Edge and Brincliffe area, as well as some properties in Endcliffe and off Ecclesall Road, are in the dark today (April 6) following a power cut at approximately 6am.

The provider says the outage is due to “an unexpected problem with cables or equipment” and expect it to be resolved by around 11am.

Update: As of 9:20, the number of affected properties has reportedly been reduced to 100.