Sheffield porn star’s warning after extreme reaction to lip filler puts her in hospital

A Sheffield porn star has issued a warning after an extreme allergic reaction to a lip filling procedure saw her face swell and balloon in size and which left her in hospital.

Adult film star Bambi Blacks, who lives in Sheffield and who has made more than 400 porn movies, was rushed to hospital by ambulance earlier this week after anaphylactic shock saw her face and lips swell up in a matter of seconds.

Kirsty - aka porn star Bambi Blacks - after he extreme reaction to material used to dissolve lip filler.

WARNING: STORY CONTAINS ADULT CONTENT

Bambi, whose real name is Kirsty Collins, has now spoken out as a warning to other girls and models after the reaction to a substance used to dissolve lip filler left her needing treatment at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Kirsty, 33, said: “I was in agony. It was so painful. My lips and cheeks were blowing up, my eyes were swelling, everything.

Kirsty in Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“My heart rate was going, I couldn’t speak or anything, it was awful. I was really panicking.”

Kirsty, who says she undergoes cosmetic procedures four times year for lip and cheek fillers and Botox, was having a procedure to dissolve previous sets of filler from her lips using a substance known as hyaluronidase which is injected into the face.

She said: “If you have had lip filler in, as I have had several times, you need to take the old filler out to reshape and restyle the lips.

Kirsty has made more than 400 porn film as Bambi Blacks.

“I was having it dissolved but as soon as it went in, I suffered a reaction and my face started to swell.

“I’ve never had the hyaluronidase before and I was panicking like mad. My face and lips just kept swelling and swelling and my cheeks were puffing out like a hamster. It was horrible. Within ten minutes it had taken over my whole face.”

However, Kirsty does not blame the South Yorkshire clinic where she had the procedure – and said she just wants it to act as a warning to others.

She films the majority of her films in and around Sheffield

“It’s not anything to do with the clinic at all,” she said. “But girls need to know these things can happen for the price of vanity. I just want people to know what can happen when you have these kind of things done.”

Kirsty was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary where doctors gave her anti-histamines and steroids as well as adrenaline to help reduce the swelling. She says she has been having cosmetic procedures for more than seven years and this is the first time she has suffered an adverse reaction.

After spending seven hours being monitored at the hospital, she was allowed to return home and is now back in Sheffield recovering from the ordeal.

“My face is just about back to normal now. The cheeks are still a bit puffed out but everything is returning to normal. It has put me off having things done for a while though.”

As Bambi, she has become one of the biggest stars of the UK porn industry, getting into the industry six years ago.

She said: “I’d already done a lot of glamour modelling so I thought I’d make some real money and become an adult film star.”

Since then, she has made more than 400 porn films – the majority of which are shot in and around Sheffield – and which are hosted on her own X-rated website as well as a number of other high profile internet porn websites.

The heavily tattooed actress, who boasts a 34KK bust, has more than one million followers on Twitter, 700,000 on Instagram and is best known for her F*** A Fan film series where her fans can apply to have sex with her and appear in porn films with her.

She also runs an agency booking other young models to appear in porn movies and last year hit the headlines when a film of her romping with a married RAF sergeant caused a major stir at UK airbases.

An investigation was apparently launched by military chiefs which discovered the film was shot around five years ago.