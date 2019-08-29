WARNING: CONTAINS ADULT CONTENT

Bambi Black, who lives in Sheffield and who has made more than 400 porn movies, has issued a call to find local men who are prepared to appear with her in hardcore film shoots – all of which are shot in the city.

She says that successful applicants will need ‘stamina’ for the filming shoots – which take place at her home in Sheffield as often as once a week.

Sheffield porn star Bambi Black.

Bambi, 33, whose real name is Kirsty Collins, added that men must also not be nervous about stripping off or performing in front of the camera – and is hopeful that those signing up could go on to become big stars in the porn industry themselves.

She said: “I’m always looking for new men to work with and being based in Sheffield, we thought why not see if there’s blokes around here who are up to it?”

Heavily tattooed Bambi, who boasts a 34KK bust, has become one of Britain's biggest adult film stars after making her debut in the industry six years ago.

Bambi (left) with male co-star Harry O'Callaghan.

She describes her films as ‘real life’ and has more than one million followers on Twitter, 700,000 on Instagram with fans able to apply to have sex with her on film.

She said: “A lot of guys think they are up to it, but are very shy and nervous when the cameras start rolling and struggle to perform.

“I’m looking for men who aren’t afraid to get involved or what their friends or family will think if they saw the films. They also need to have some stamina.”

Scott Beedham has also made a career in the porn industry.

She said shoots can sometimes involve other models and that she welcomes applications from men of ‘all shapes and sizes.”

However, she says there are a number of conditions on becoming her co-star.

“Ideally, they need to be well-endowed, really confident and not afraid to be around other people and being filmed. They also need to be under the age of 50.”

Bambi has made more than 400 porn films and has become one of the UK industry's biggest stars.

And those afraid of revealing their identity can conceal their faces.

“I’ve had men wearing masks and balaclavas in some of my films,” she said. “It adds to the mystery.”

Applicants must also have a clean bill of sexual health – and be able to produce a certificate proving they have been tested by a GU clinic.

Finished films are hosted on her own X-rated website as well as a number of other high profile internet porn websites.

She said: “We’re a little porn family. Everyone gets on and has fun. Anyone fancying getting involved really can’t be shy or afraid of banter.”

Those taking part can receive one-off payments for their efforts – or enter into agreement for films to be shared and promoted across porn websites to help raise their profile and produce their own paid-for content.

She added: "They could go on to become stars in their own right. New faces are always popular in the industry.”

And its not just men – she is also looking for new female models to take part in the film shoots.

“Anyone who’s interested can get in touch,” she added. "We cater for all tastes.”

She also runs an agency booking other young models to appear in porn movies and last year hit the headlines when a film of her romping with a married RAF sergeant caused a major stir at UK airbases.

An investigation was apparently launched by military chiefs which discovered the film was shot around five years ago.

Two of her co-stars – Harry O’Callaghan and Scott Beedham – have gone on to enjoy adult film industry success.

She said: “Harry first shot with me as a fan and now he's working as a full time porn stud in the adult industry.

“Scott joined my company around five years ago when we were holding an event for the public and he came to join in and we gave him a job that day. He's been working in the industry ever since.”