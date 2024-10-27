Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This video shows a pilot performing some amazing manoeuvres high over Sheffield, to the amazement of those down below.

The clip was shared by Daz Gilbert, who enjoyed watching the sensational display of aerial acrobatics over Wincobank on Friday, October 25 and yesterday, Saturday, October 27.

Daz Gilbert filmed this pilot performing some remarkable aerial acrobatics in a plane above Wincobank, Sheffield | Daz Gilbert

He said the pilot appeared to be practising the manouevres rather than putting on a display for any particular event or occasion.

In the video, the plane can be seen performing two consecutive loop-the-loops, climbing high into the sky before diving down in the first instance.

Skywriting is often used for romantic gestures, like wedding proposals, or to pay tribute to lost loved ones. Skilled pilots are able to spell out names or draw hearts in the sky using their planes.

But in this footage, the plane does not appear to be drawing any particular pattern in the sky.