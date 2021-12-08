Crochet artist Gaynor Lockwood Edwards set out to crochet the beloved festive treat into a Christmas tree decoration as a one-off test batch.

Only when the final stitch was in place did the S8-based crafter find her final product looked less than appetising.

"Less pigs in blanket, more like ‘crap in a wrap’,” Gaynor told The Star.

"I used the wrong wool. It made it look less like a sausage and more like poo.

"Even the tweedy bits give an unfortunate sweetcorn effect.”

Rather than flush her wayward experiment down the pan, Gaynor shared a snap of her accident to the ‘Not On Amazon’, a UK Facebook page for independent traders to give viewers a laugh.

What she didn’t expect was to end up with more than 30 orders for her wooly stool look-alikes.

The post was seen by tens of thousands of people and gained more than 1,800 reactions.

Now, Gaynor has committed to crafting more of her ‘yuletide logs’ for eager buyers.

"Think crap in a wrap about sums up this last couple of years,” wrote one fan.

Gaynor Lockwood Edwards is the creator behind Quirky Cactus, a crochet crafting company who is best known for her lion hats, one of which was worn by Henry Cavill.

Another wrote: “Every year I buy a ‘special’ decoration to go on the tree. I’d so love to add a crap in a wrap!”

"I shared it because it looked so ridiculous but people really like them,” said Gaynor.

"I think people find them a bit fitting. They’re almost suitable after the years of 2020 and 2021.

"I’ve had to apologise. I’m already working through orders for this Christmas, so I’ll have to make the pigs in blankets for next year instead.

"You have to experiment – sometimes things go wrong and sometimes they go right.

"I just think it’s so funny and I’m glad they have given people a reason to smile.”

Gaynor crochets for a living and sells her handiwork through her website, QuirkyCactus.