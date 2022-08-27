News you can trust since 1887
A pigeon sits on a woman's hand near the Castle Square tram stop in Sheffield city centre in this photo by Josh Anelli

Sheffield photography: Amateur photographer shares stunning photos of city

Not everyone’s a fan of the pigeons in Sheffield city centre, but this photo perfectly captures the huge affection many hold for the birds.

By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 12:01 am

The stunning image is the work of amateur photographer Josh Anelli, who has been walking the streets of Sheffield documenting city life in all its variety.

He has shared some of his best shots of the city, showcasing everything from its urban wildlife and absorbing architecture to more reflective moments that easily get lost in the hustle and bustle of a big city, like a cyclist taking a break in the Winter Garden.

The 33-year-old dad-of-one, who hails from Scotland but now lives in Rotherham and runs the abseiling firm Dynamic Access, said he loves exploring Sheffield and meeting new people at the same time.

“It can be a good ice-breaker, wandering round the city with a camera, especially these days when so many people are locked into their mobiles,” he said.

“Often you’ll take a few snaps and then you’ll get talking to people who want to see the photos.

“The place where I got the photos of the pigeons, beside the Castle Square tram stop, is a great spot. There always seems to be quite a large population of pigeons there and people who like interacting with them. The pigeons are quite tame and I think they must be used to being fed.”

Asked what his advice is for other budding photographers, Josh, who uses a Nikon Z9, says: “Just go out and start shooting. You can watch as many YouTube and Instagram tutorials as you like but if you don’t actually go out and try it for yourself you’ll never know.”

To see more of Josh’s photos, follow him on Instagram at www.instagram.com/joshanelli.

1. Hungry pigeons

A pigeon appears to be eyeing up this man's lunch in Sheffield city centre

Photo: Josh Anelli

2. Winter Garden

A cyclist takes a break in Sheffield's Winter Garden

Photo: Josh Anelli

3. Black Swan Walk

Black Swan Walk in Sheffield city centre

Photo: Josh Anelli

4. More pigeons

A woman is surrounded by pigeons in Sheffield city centre

Photo: Josh Anelli

